No place for militants in Pakistan: President Mamnoon

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that there is no place for militancy and militants in Pakistan and we are fully committed towards the peace and stability in the region. He reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its form and emphasized that use of Pakistani soil for this purpose is totally out of question.

The President said this while talking to the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Mikhail Kostarakos who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.

Senior officials of the President’s Secretariat and Ministry of Defence were also present in the meeting.

President Mamnoon emphasized that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the European Union and this visit will open up avenues for further defence cooperation between Pakistan and European Union. He underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project for the peace, stability and economic development of the region and its full scale operationalization will help in putting an end to the unrest in the region.

President Mamnoon Hussain also appreciated the constructive role of European Union countries in Afghanistan and said that they have also played a valuable role in various development projects in Pakistan. He also expressed hope that this cooperation will continue in the future.

He underlined that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the ongoing war on terror. He also expressed his huge concern over the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Indian violations of line of control/working boundary and stated that International community should play its role to stop these Indian brutalities and violations.

