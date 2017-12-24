No room for theocracy says former President Asif Ali Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: “There is no room for theocracy in Pakistan which was envisioned by founding Fathers as a progressive, modern and egalitarian state where in the words of Quaid religion will have nothing to do with the business of the state.

This has been stated by former President Asif Ali Zardari in a message on the eve of the 141st birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on Monday December 25.

Democracy, freedom of religion and freedom of conscience and rule of law are the guiding principles behind the creation of Pakistan, he said. ‘We cannot permit a few to control the thoughts and actions of people in the name of religion or in any other name’. Ideology and religion are being increasingly misused to stifle dissent and free expression, he said adding ” there is need for course correction”.

The Pakistan People’s Party reiterates its resolve to defend the founding principles of Pakistan. On this occasion we pay homage to the founding fathers and to all those laid down their lives and suffered grievously for the cause of an independent homeland .

We also pay homage to all those in the armed forces, the police, the civilian law enforcing agencies and the people who have made huge sacrifices in the fight against extremists and militants, Asif Zardari said.

