No terrorist safe heavens in Pakistan, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

Monitoring Desk

MUNICH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan defeated Taliban and Al-Qaeda on its land and adding that there is no militant safe heavens exists within Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa said this while giving Pakistan’s perspective on global and regional security at Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

He added that terrorists have safe heavens in Afghanistan and they continuously attacking on Pakistan land and targeting the innocent citizens.

COAS added that Pakistan is always ready to assist in bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan because it is in Pakistan interest and stressed on the other countries for the joint to eliminate the curse of terrorism.

Pakistan starts fencing of its border with Afghanistan to stop the terrorist’s activities as they were attacking the Pakistani soil from Afghanistan, he added.

General Bajwa informed that Pakistan is not just conducting military offensives against terrorists and it has also taken action against the financiers to root out the menace of terrorism.

