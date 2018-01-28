Noor criticizes chiefs of intelligence and security forces after Kabul attack

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Leader of Jamiat-e-Islami party and Ousted Balkh governor, Atta Mohammad Noor criticized the Afghan intelligence agency and security for failing to protect the lives of masses.

This he said to the gathering hours after the deadly ambulance bombing in Kabul on Saturday in which around 100 people were killed and more 200 were injured. He said that the NDS chief shows his incompetency and he is regularly failing in his duties and also came hard on the security forces and question that what were they doing when the terrorists were killing the innocent civilians.

Noor claimed that if he was president he would execute all intelligence and security leaders for failing in performing their duties and because of their incompetency innocent civilians were suffering.

He blamed that National Unity Government’s inability to maintain security and said the National Security Council (NSC) and Directorate of National Security (NDS) embezzles money allocated for operational purposes.

