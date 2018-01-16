NYO to participate in Bacha Khan & Wali death anniversary

A.R. Abid Bunery

BUNER: National Youth Organization Buner chapter held meeting at Bacha Khan Markaz in Daggar on Monday in chair of District President Adnan Bacha and decided that the activists of the NYO will actively participate and play due role in the celebrations of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan death anniversary to be convened in Peshawar on 28 January.

The NYO provincial vice president Asad Khan and additional secretary Suhrab Khan, Malakand Division vice president Sanaullah, district vice president Zainul Ibrar Bacha, general secretary Hidayat Saghar and District President ANP Mohammad Karim Babak participated. The union council level presidents and general secretaries of the organization largely attended the meeting.

The speakers highlighted importance of youth in national movements adding the young blood will lead the nation in near future. They added the Pakhtun leaders Bacha Khan vision, Abdul Wali Khan political expertness and bold leadership of Asfandyar Wali Khan best protected many rights of the of Pakhtun but there was still need of struggle for making sure rest of rights of the Pakhtun.

They repeated the great Pakhtun leaders were kept the struggle continued and now the youth of Pakhtun will have to shoulder the responsibilities for which the youth must equipped themselves with the ideologies of great Bacha Khan Philosophy of peace. They were crystal clear that Pakhtun were struggling for their due rights with peace and tolerance and the NYO will follow the philosophy of great Bacha Khan, politics of Wali Khan under the leadership of Asfandyar Wali Khan. The meeting decided that thousands youths will be taken for the anniversary from all over district and decided that transport facility at every union council will be provided.

