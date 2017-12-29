Officials directed to simple interest-free loan for growers

Hafiz Muhammad Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has stressed upon bank representatives to simplify the disbursement of interest-free loan to the growers without waste of time. While addressing District Agriculture Advisory Committee and Agriculture Task Force Sub Committee, she said that government has provided Rs. 459.964 million as interest-free loan to 6514 registered cultivators in the district to facilitate the growers to maximise food production as well as to better their socio-economic condition. It was, therefore, imperative for all concerned particularly banks to facilitate the loanees to get the loan without any obstacles and well in time.

She also directed the concerned officials to launch crackdown on such dealers who are selling fake and substandard insecticides and fertilisers and if any one proved defaulter, his premises should be sealed so as to protect the interest of cultivators. The officers of agriculture, water management, fishers and livestock departments and market committee briefed the DC regarding the functioning of their departments. She, however, stressed upon them to improve their functioning and take necessary steps to achieve the targets well and time and warned that those found indifferent and negligent would face the music.

