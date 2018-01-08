One more laborer killed at Sargodha’s stone crushing site

F.P. Report

SARGODHA: One more laborer lost his life on Monday while working at a stone crushing site in Sargodha.

The officials told that the laborer was crushed to death under a tractor trolley at the stone crushing plant of Sarghoda. The deceased was identified as Yameen.

The incident occurred after last week two laborers were killed underneath a crusher filled with heavy stones.

Accidents are not uncommon at stone crushing sites in Pakistan, given the poor working conditions the laborers often suffer at these sites.

Crusher plants supply crushed stones for construction.

