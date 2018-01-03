One US soldier killed, four others injured in Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: US military in Afghanistan confirmed that one US soldier has been killed and four others were injured in a combat operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

US military issued a statement in this regard and according to it the incident took place in the Achin district of Nangarhar in which one US soldier was killed and two others were injured and they are being treated at a medical facility and are in stable condition.

Achin is among the most insecure districts of the province in which mostly Daesh insurgents have active since the start of 2015.

