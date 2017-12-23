‘Open discrimination’ in judicial system, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon lashed out at the ‘open discrimination’ in judicial system on Saturday.

While speaking to journalists outside an accountability court, Memon took a jibe at the Sharif family and said: “the people who have been given protocol are roaming the streets of London yet they are crying and complaining.”

“We have our reservations, but won’t start any movement against the judiciary. We are not Nawaz Sharif that we will attack the courts,” said the former information minister.

When the verdict came in his favour Nawaz distributed sweets among party workers, but when the verdict was against him he threatened to start a movement, Memon added.

Sharif’s politics has been buried, now he is trying to pose himself as a political martyr. “He will not succeed in his plans.” Memon was referring to Nawaz Sharif’s remarks made on December 19, in which he claimed to start a movement against ‘dual standards’ of the judiciary. Nawaz had remarked that the same law should be there for everyone. Upon comparison of his disqualification case with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s, he remarked: “Compare the decisions, and the duality of law would be clear.” He explained: “Imaginary income was portrayed as my asset, whereas he [Imran Khan] has himself admitted to his assets, yet it was said he doesn’t have those assets.” There should be same laws for everyone, he urged. “A joke is being played with the people of Pakistan. The nation cannot tolerate this joke anymore.” The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief said that he will ensure that justice is dispensed to everyone. “Without the benefit of a doubt, a sitting PM was removed. This murder of justice won’t work. We will take it to its logical conclusion.”

