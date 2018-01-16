PA for security of Chinese working on CPEC projects

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution unanimously for deployment of Army, Special Security Division (SSD) troops and Civil Armed Forces for protection of Chinese working on government sponsored projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.

The resolution was moved by Advisor to Chief Minister Shakeel Khan with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

The resolution stated that CPEC, a land mark project has been undertaken by the federal government in all the federating units. Whereas, provision of security to the incoming Chinese investors and workers for government sponsored CPEC projects being national undertaking, requires through synchronized coordinated manner.

In order to fulfill this national understanding, the Government of Pakistan has raised SSD as an integral component of Pakistan Army for ensuring security of Chinese employed on government sponsored CPEC projects.

