After Padmaavat, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi faces opposition in India

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After the Padmavat fiasco in India, the Indian extremists now trying to targeting the upcoming movie of Kangana which is base on the life of Rani Laxmibai, the famous historical character.

Kangana Ranaut playing the role as the queen in the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is facing allegations of distorting history and having objectionable scenes involving Kangana.

A Brahmin group has claimed that the film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and shows the relationship between her and a British officer,

The group warned the filmmakers in a letter that the film’s shooting should “not be allowed in Rajasthan till the complete information on the historical ground of the story is made available.

The film producers rejected the allegations and said the film does not portray anything objectionable.

Advertisements