‘Padmavat’ continues its successful dominance at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The much awaited and controversial, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project ‘Padmavat’ continues to rule the box office.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are playing pivotal roles alongside amazing performances by Jim Sarabh and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Bhansali’s film had hit the theaters last week and it still continue to dominate the box office and the latest calculations show that the film has earned over Rs 176.50 crores in less than 10 days.

The film collected Rs 10 crores on Friday taking the total count to Rs 176.50 crores. Trade analysts have predicted that the film will enter the Rs 200 crore club in coming two days.

Advertisements