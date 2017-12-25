PAF inaugurates new operational air base at Bholari near Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a landmark event in the history of PAF, the inauguration ceremony of a newly established main operating base named PAF Base Bholari was held Monday.

To show reverence to the father of the nation, this landmark event has been arranged on his birth anniversary. The great Quaid had chalked out a future vision for the PAF, when he directed the PAF rank and file to make it a potent air force, second to none.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Syed Murad Ali shah, Chief Minister Sindh also attended the ceremony as guest of honour. During the welcome address, the Base Commander briefed the audience regarding the infrastructure development and various facilities of the base.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “Indeed, PAF Base Bholari is a project of strategic significance for capacity enhancement of Pakistan Air Force in operational domain both overland as well as at sea. With establishment of the Base, PAF would be able to support the land operations of Pak Army more efficiently.

More so, PAF Base Bholari would also augment and supplement the very important maritime operations carried out by Pak Navy. The Air Chief also said that the establishment of PAF Base Bholari would also play a key role in safeguarding the CPEC project.

He further said that besides providing aerial defense to the motherland, PAF Base Bholari would also play a key role in socio-economic uplift of the adjoining areas by providing state of the art health services, quality education and employment to the locals. The chief guest unveiled the new emblem of the PAF Base Bholari to inaugurate the newly established base. Four F-16 aircraft presented the fly past to welcome the worthy guests.

To make the event memorable, solo aerobatics display of F-16 aircraft was also presented at the occasion. The Air Chief visited the various newly constructed facilities and infrastructure of the base. He also interacted with the airmen, while visiting flight line of the squadron.

Located in North East of Karachi, PAF Base Bholari is a significant milestone which would not only strengthen the defense of Karachi and coastline but also provide aerial support to Pakistan Army and Navy for their land and maritime operations respectively.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers of PAF, senior officers of Defence forces and a large number of dignitaries from Government and civil organizations.

