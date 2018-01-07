Pak alliance with US is over says Khawaja Asif

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan’s alliance with the United States comes to its end after the US suspends security aid to Pakistan and leveled baseless allegations.

Khawaja Asif said this in an interview with American news outlet on late Saturday night. He said that Pakistan-US relations are at risk after it was badly affected when the President Donald Trump alleges Islamabad of providing safe havens to the terrorists.

“Pakistan made a huge mistake to fight for US against the terrorists after the 2001 US campaign against Afghanistan” Asif added.

That decision, more than a decade ago, brought about the terrorist counteraction that seeped into Pakistan, creating a problem way bigger than could have been anticipated.

