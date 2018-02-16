Pak Army kills five Indian soldiers in retaliation along LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that Pakistan Army on Thursday killed five Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tatta Pani sector.

ISPR added that the army retaliated after Indian forces opened fire on a school van earlier on Thursday and martyred its driver.

Pakistan Army also destroyed Indian post along the LoC and many other Indian soldiers were injured.

The ISPR added that the Indian aggression and terrorism against innocent citizens will not be tolerated and they will receive befitting reply.

Earlier, on Thursday the Indian forces targeted a school van along the LoC.

DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that such attacks are a violation of the Geneva Convention and a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

According to ISPR, In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

