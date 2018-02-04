Pak-China relations essential for peace, stability in region: Sirajul Haq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese ambassador in Islamabad Jao Jing, called on the Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, in the federal capital on Sunday and exchanged views with him on the Pak- China relations, the Kashmir issue, and the current situation in Afghanistan.

At the meeting spread over more than two hours, the Chinese envoy extended an invitation to the JI chief to visit his country. The two leaders had lunch together. JI deputy chief Mian Muhammad Aslam, deputy Secretary General Muhammad Asghar and JI Foreign wing chief Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, were also present.

Welcoming the Chinese ambassador, the JI chief said that strong Pak- China relations were essential not only for the people of the two countries but for the peace and stability of the region.

He said that long term Chinese plans like the CPEC could give a positive direction to the world scenario. He assured the envoy that all conspiracies against the CPEC would be foiled through the mutual trust and the cooperation of the people of the two countries.

Sirajul Haq said that as Muslims, the JI desired the goodwill of every human being as Islam had a message of peace for every individual. He said that certain world powers were trying to disfigure Islam’s beautiful face and message based on justice and, unfortunately, some of the Muslims were also mislead by such conspiracies. However, he was confident that all conspiracies and baseless propaganda against Islam would fail.

The JI chief said that the Kashmiri Muslims had been facing Indian atrocities for the last seventy years. India had used ever y form of repression but had failed to crush the Kashmiris’ love for freedom and their demand for right of self determination. He appealed to the Chinese envoy to endeavour for the solution of the Kashmir issue with the support of the world community and other world powers.

The Chinese envoy lauded the efforts of the JI for peace, stability and the promotion of true democratic values and said that his country highly valued JI’s efforts for expansion of Pak-China ties.

