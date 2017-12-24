Pak Navy committed to protecting Gwadar port, Pakistan’s maritime interest: PM Abbasi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan Navy is fully capable and committed to protecting Gwadar Port and Pakistan’s maritime interest.

PM Abbasi expressed his confidence on the Pakistan Navy after watching the operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy exercises on Sunday morning.

PM Abbasi appreciated the sacrifices of Pakistan Navy officers for the protection of country’s maritime interests and adding that no one can dare to challenge the Pakistan interest in the presence of Pakistan Navy.

Pak Navy Spokesman told that the exercises focused on manpower, transfer of equipment from one ship to another, rocket and depth charge firing. Moreover, Pakistan Navy’s aero planes and helicopters also flew past the site of exercise.

Upon his arrival, PM Abbasi was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi.

