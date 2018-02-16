Pak-Saudi Joint Naval Exercise Affa Al Sahil Iv Concludes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group – SSG(N) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Special Operation Forces(RSNF) have successfully concluded two weeks bilateral exercise “AFFA AL SAHIL IV” Pakistan.

The exercise is an important element of bilateral naval cooperation. The objectives of the exercise were to improve interoperability, to enhance professional skills, rehearse Tactics Techniques and Procedures and exchange professional experience on Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations.

The exercise was conducted in two phases. The first phase comprised land/field activities i.e small arms firing, sniper firing, close quarter combat, simulated raid on enemy target, night special ops combat tactics. The evolutions in the first phase helped both forces in refining the essential skills required for operations at High Seas.

In the second phase, Special Maritime Operations at High Seas to thwart Maritime Terrorism, Piracy and Human Trafficking were undertaken. The engagement culminated with Final Test Exercise (FTX) which was attended by RSNF Special Operation Forces Commander Commodore Hamdan Saleh A Alshehri.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism and skills displayed by participating teams and highlighted that the exercise will help in developing synergy in operations against asymmetric and conventional threats. Overall, the exercise achieved all its objectives and remained highly beneficial for both sides.

Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces – RSNF have a rich history of mutual exchanges which is a derivative of the brotherly ties between the people of both the nations. The exercise AFFA AL SAHIL being the engagement of Special Forces signifies the level of trust between the two brotherly countries.

