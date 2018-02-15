Pakistan always stood with world for peace, prosperity: Nasser Khan Janjua

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Secretary of Spain Ildefonso Casto Lopez along with the Spanish Ambassador met National Security Adviser Lt.Gen ® Nasser Khan Janjua in his office Thursday.

They discussed regional security situation, counter terrorism cooperation and efforts by Pakistan in the region. NSA warmly welcomed the guests and said that Spain is a marvellous country of great historic importance. Pakistan considers Spain a close friend and deeply value its relations with this prominent country of European Union.

The envoy sought NSA’s views on current regional security situation and challenges. The NSA, while giving a comprehensive briefing on regional security situation highlighted the character and role of Pakistan in the recent history and the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani people and its Armed Forces in on going war against terrorism.

He reiterated that Pakistan is a morally correct country and stands on the right side of history. Pakistan has always stood with the world for peace and prosperity.

While discussing situation in Afghanistan he stressed upon the fact that there is a dire need to end the sufferings of Afghanistan and its people. Instead of “Winning the War” in Afghanistan, the world must cooperate to seek the closure of this conflict which can be made possible by way of political processes. He also reiterated that Pakistan wants to work in a cooperative framework for peace and prosperity of Afghanistan and of the region.

“We share our future with Afghanistan” he added. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral engagements between the two countries and resolved to strengthen it further. The Foreign Secretary of Spain is visiting Pakistan for the 4th Session of Bilateral Political Consultations, the last session of which was held in Madrid in June 2016.

