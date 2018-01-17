Pakistan can survive without US aid: FM Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan can survive without the United State aid and adding that as a sovereign nation we cannot afford to hear the same taunts again in future.

Khawaja Asif said this while talking to media outside the Parliament on Wednesday. He said that US wants to improve relation with Pakistan and the recent visit of a senior US State Department official clearly indicated that they wants revival of the relations.

He added that President Donald Trump is wrongly considering the Coalition Support Fund as aid and I think he don’t know about it or intentionally keeping silence over it.

Regarding the Israeli PM visit to India, FM added that the nexus between Israel and India is decades long.

Earlier, on January 12, the ISPR said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa informed US Centcom Commander General Joseph Votel and a US senator in phone calls over the week that Pakistan will continue its “sincere counter-terrorism efforts” even without US financial support in accordance with its own national interest and will remain committed to bringing the effort to its logical conclusion along with other stakeholders.

