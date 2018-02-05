Pakistan to continue support struggle of Kashmiri people against occupied Indian forces: PM Abbasi

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan will continue its support towards the freedom fight of Kashmiri people against the occupied Indian forces.

While addressing in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly on Monday, PM Abbasi has urged the lawmaker of AJK to stay united for the cause of free Kashmir and adding that despite the political differences between many parties, still we all have one point agenda on Kashmir.

He asked the AJK lawmakers to inform the world community regarding the atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

PM Abbasi added that Indian government have tried all measures but they know they can’t end the freedom struggle and adding that every child is ready to play their role in Kashmiri freedom fight.

The premier said that Pakistan is committed for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, adding that the huge Kashmiri Diaspora all over the world have passion to fight for their rights but needs leadership, which can be only provided by the parliamentarians by remaining united.

