Pakistan defeat NZ XI by 120 runs

Monitoring Desk

NELSON: Pakistan team set a huge total of 342 in 50 overs for the New Zealand XI in their warm-up match in Nelson on Wednesday.

Pakistan was put in to bat first after New Zealand XI won the toss and in response Pakistan were off a flying start after Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scored 106 and 104 respectively.

Both the openers retired out, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed scored 36, 24 and 21, respectively.

In reply, New Zealand XI were bowled out for 221 after Shadab Khan took four wickets and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets.

The five-match ODI series gets underway from Saturday, January 6, followed by three T20 internationals.

