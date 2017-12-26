Pakistan demands US to ensure return of Afghan refugees

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif has asked United States to ensure the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and play its role for early repatriation of refugees in Pakistan.

This he said while talking to media persons. He said that Pakistan had launched a fencing to secure its border with Afghanistan and adding that it was important to stop the terrorism in Pakistan.

Asif said that Pakistan hosting Afghan refugees from decades and now it’s time that they return to their country because Pakistan cannot afford to accommodate them.

Foreign Minister showed concerns over the increasing number of Daesh militants in Afghanistan and adding that it is very sad that NATO forces equipped with modern weapons and thousands of soldiers were failed to control the situation in the neighboring country.

While the US had failed to establish peace in Afghanistan, Asif said it was blaming Pakistan after its failure.

In response to a question regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his family, he said, “On humanitarian grounds, Pakistan had given permission.”

