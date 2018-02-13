Pakistan deplores Indian defence minister’s threatening tone

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has strongly regretted the Indian Defence Minister’s recent provocative statement against Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Indian allegations about the recent attack on military camp in Occupied Kashmir are premature and inopportune, especially as New Delhi itself admits that the operation still continued and investigations had just started, when these comments were made.

He said the Indian tendency of apportioning blame to Pakistan, without a shred of evidence, is regrettable.

We have repeatedly seen India arrogating to itself the role of judge, jury and executioner. The reflex assignment of blame and smear campaigns, based on unfounded allegations, carry no credibility.

The spokesperson said more deplorable is the threatening tone of the Indian comments that achieves nothing, but further vitiates the already tense environment marked by unprecedented ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

He said Pakistan is fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.

We expect the international community to take cognizance of the belligerent and repeated Indian statements against Pakistan, which are not only against international law but also threatens regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has termed unfound Indian allegations about Pakistan refusing visas to 173 Katas Raj pilgrims.

Responding to a query Foreign Office spokesman underscored that Pakistan had made all the arrangements for the visit of the pilgrims. However, the applicants were forced to withdraw their applications from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi due to non – issuance of NOC by Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

He pointed out that recently, India also denied the visits of Sikh pilgrims, followed by that of Zaireens from Pakistan, and now Katas Raj Pilgrims, the opportunity to participate in their religious festivals.

The spokesman said Indian actions run counter to the letter and spirit of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and an obstruction for the people to people contacts.

Such steps violate the basic human right to religious freedoms and are indicative of the escalatory ladder on which India has embarked.

He said these are against the spirit of peace and tranquility that Pakistan has been trying to promote.

