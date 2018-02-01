Pakistan ECP restores registration of MQM-P

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday restored the registration of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and twelve other political parties.

The commission had delisted a large number of political parties, including the MQM-P, over their failure to comply with its directives to submit a list of at least 2,000 members along with their signatures or thumb impression as well the copies of the National Identity Cards.

A four-member bench, head by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, announced the verdict, restoring the registration of 13 parties.

Barrister Faroogh Naseem presented his arguments on behalf of the MQM-P before the bench. The party chief, Dr Farooq Sattar, also turned up for the hearing.

In compliance with clause 202 (5) of the Election Act 2017, the ECP had asked the all political parties that want to take part in the general elections scheduled next year to submit a list of at least 2,000 members along with their signatures or thumb impression as well the copies of the National Identity Cards.

Besides, they have to deposit Rs 200,000 with the State Bank of Pakistan as enlistment fee and provide a receipt of it to the ECP.

The Section 202 (5) has been introduced into the Act to regulate mushrooming of the political parties.

