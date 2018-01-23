Pakistan should expel terrorist leaders: White House

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The Press Secretary of White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said that Pakistan should arrest or expel the Taliban leadership from its soil.

The statement came after the deadly attack on a luxury hotel in Kabul in which many were killed and dozens others were injured. The white house issued statement on Monday night.

Sarah Sanders added that the leaders of the terrorist outfit need to be banned from operating on Pakistani soil.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said on Sunday morning the operation to rescue the hostages has completed, with 126 hostages — of which 41 were foreigners — rescued.

The interior ministry’s spokesperson, Najib Danish said all five attackers were killed in the operation.

Earlier, on Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign office had rejected “knee-jerk allegations” by some Afghan circles of the Kabul attack.

