Pakistan eye early wickets of NZ openers in second ODI

Monitoring Desk

NELSON: Pakistan Bowling Coach, Azhar Mehmood has said in the second match of the series against New Zealand, Pakistani bowlers will try to take early wickets of Guptil and Munro.

While talking to media persons on Monday, Azhar said that he has faith on the Pakistan bowling attack to get early wickets of the New Zealand top orders in the second as we have talented bowlers of the world and they proved their talent on every platform.

Azhar Mehmood added that New Zealand are a very good team and adding that we have defeated top teams we are capable of beating very good sides.

