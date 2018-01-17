Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket World Cup semis

Monitoring Desk

AJMAN: Pakistan are facing Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the Blind Cricket World Cup on Wednesday (today) at Ajman, UAE.

Sri Lanka elected to field first after winning the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first, who are fresh off the back of a world record victory against Australia.

Earlier, on Sunday, Pakistan blind team outclasses Australian team by 393 runs after posting a record total of 563-4 in 40 overs. Aamir Ashfaq smashed a brilliant 208, while Sana hit 143 and Haroon 105. In reply, the Aussies were dismissed for 170 runs.

In the second semifinal of the tournament today, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Advertisements