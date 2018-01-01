Pakistan hands over list of 457 Indian prisoners

ISLAMABAD (NNI) : A total of 457 Indian prisoners, including 58 civilians and 399 fishermen, are behind bars in various Pakistani jails, according to a list the Government of Pakistan handed over to the Indian High Commission here on Monday.

The Foreign Office said that the step of giving the list of prisoners was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1.

“Pakistan today (Monday) handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners – 58 civil prisoners and 399 fishermen – in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” it said.

It further said that Pakistan will release 146 fishermen on January 8.

The Foreign Office said that India will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Fishermen from Pakistan and India are frequently detained for illegally fishing in each other’s territorial waters since the Arabian Sea does not have a clearly defined marine border and the wooden boats lack the technology to avoid being drifting away.

