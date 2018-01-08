Pakistan to improve security, economic ties with Iran: Janjua

TEHRAN (APP): Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua met the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Sunday.

During the meeting, Janjua remarked that Pakistan will improve its security and economic relations with its neighbouring country, Iran.

On the other hand, Shamkhani slammed the US statements against Pakistan and Iran. He said that US policy is hypocritical. “We have to continue to work on cooperating against the US.”

On November 7, Iranian Minister of Defence Brigadier General Amir Hatami, during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that Iran sees Pakistan’s security as its own, reported IRNA.

“Respect for territorial integrity, solidarity and national sovereignty of the regional countries is among the fixed principles of the Iranian foreign policies,” said Hatami.

Speaking in regards to regional and international developments, the Iranian defence minister said the arrival of Gen Bajwa in Iran is a move which will fortify bilateral relations in the areas of security and stability.

Hatami also added that relations between Pakistan and Iran “are in line with strengthening defense capabilities of both neighboring countries”.

Stressing on the development of ties with Iran’s neighbours, the defence minister, he said Pakistan has a long border with the country and also a common religion and culture.

Hatami also expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will lead to the establishment of peace in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The defence minister also reiterated that Iran supports Pakistan’s defence and military achievements “within the framework of strengthening regional security and stability”.

Advertisements