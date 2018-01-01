All-Pakistan inter-varsity archery women championship held

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Punjab University clinched the trophy after securing first position in the All Pakistan Inter-University Archery Women Championship which concluded under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Khurshid Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and also witnessed the thrilling contests. Director General Sports Muhammad Farooq, Assistant Director Arshad Khan, officials, players and large number of female spectators were also present.

Punjab University secured 309 points, thanks Zunaira Liaqat, Sadia Khan and Saima Ahmad who contributed highest points to their team total and played a key role in steering team to victory. Zunaira Liaqat recorded 120 points in the final phase, Sadia Khan scored 100 points and Saima hit another vital 89 points.

Lahore College for Women took runners-up position by scoring 143 points. For Lahore College for Women Sabia scored 68 points, Qurat Ul Ain recorded 49 points and Ammara (6) while Abeera was the only high points taker for Iqra University Karachi with 48 points individually along with teammate..

Bahauddin Zikria University Multan with 92 points got third position with Gul Feroa (38), Mehwish (19) and Noor (15), followed by Iqra University (68) points, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore with 47 points and University of Sargodha and Abdul Wali Khan University got joint 6th position with 40 points each.

A total of 60 players from various Universities across Pakistan took part in the Championship organized by Directorate of Sports Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

The Universities comprising Iqra University Karachi, University of Karachi, Punjab University, University of Lahore, Bahauddin Zikria University Multan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, University of Sargodha, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, University College for Women Lahore, University of Swabi, University of Lahore, and LCU Lahore.

At end, the Vice Chancellor University of Abdul Wali Khan Mardan Khurshid Ali Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders teams. He also lauded the Directorate of Sports AWKUM for holding the event in a befitting manner and assured the players that the University would always be ready to hold sports events under the kind guidance of Higher Education Commission. He said the University is fully focusing on healthy sports activities and that is why Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan is an active unit of Higher Education Commission as far as holding of various events at national level is concerned. He termed sports activities very vital for the youth because a healthy mind resides in healthy body.

