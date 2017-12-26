Pakistan ready to facilitate Afghanistan for transit trade: Sartaj

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Sartaj Aziz has said Pakistan wanted to facilitate neighboring country Afghanistan for transit trade and as we are ready to hold meeting with them to resolve the business related issues between the two countries.

Sartaj Aziz said this while giving interview to private news channel. He added that Pakistan is always ready to assist the neighboring country Afghanistan in any field especially in the transit trade and we want to resolve the issue with dialogue between the two countries.

While replying to a question, Aziz said that we will not allow India for transit trade with Afghanistan through using the land of Pakistan and adding that Indian trade was not associated or linked with Afghanistan.

To another query, Aziz said efforts were being made to improve the roads linking Chaman-Torkham border for easy passage of trucks.

