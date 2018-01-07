Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen today  

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan released 147 Indian fishermen from Karachi’s Malir jail on Sunday, who were held eight months ago reportedly for entering into Pakistani territorial waters.

The Indian fishermen will be transfer to India via Wagah border and they will be sent to Lahore from Karachi through Allama Iqbal Express.

The official told that the fishermen will cross the Wagah border and return to their home and the travel expenses of the fishermen are being bearing by the Edhi Foundation.

Official added that around 262 Indian fishermen remain imprisoned at Malir jail still.

The fishermen of India and Pakistan occasionally stray into the other country’s waters during their fishing trips and are caught and put into jails where they remain imprisoned for long periods of time.

Advertisements