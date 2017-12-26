Pakistan retain top position in ICC T20 rankings

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team maintained the top position in the T20I ranking which was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistani side topped the table with 124 points while West Indies and New Zealand both have 120 points, and they were respectively on number two and number three places.

Imad Wasim also retained his number one spot in the new ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. He scored 718 points, being just above Afghanistan’s Rashid. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Samuel Badree and Imran Tahir were next placed in the bowler’s rankings.

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan topped the table in T20I all-rounder rankings.

