Pakistan set to welcome FIFA World Cup trophy in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan is all prepared to welcome the Federation Internationale de Football (FIFA) world cup trophy as it likely to arrive in Lahore on February 3, and will be paraded in the city.

According to FIA, Thirty two football teams from around the world will take part in World Cup football this year.

It will stay in Lahore for a day before departing for Kazakhstan.

First introduced in 1974, the 18-carat gold trophy is 38.6 centimeters long and weighs of 6.1 kilograms.

Advertisements