Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC for third time in week

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Working Boundary on 19th January 2018, in Sialkot Sector, resulting in the killing of one 24-year-old Irfan in village Harpal while injuring 9 others, including women and elderly people.

The Indian forces along the Working Boundary are continuously engaged in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons on the civilian populated villages, since the last 2 days.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 125 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 19 days, resulting in the killings of 4 innocent civilians, while injuring 20 others. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

