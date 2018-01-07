Pakistan using its own resources in the fight against terrorism: PM Abbasi

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that American aid is not important to Pakistan as we it using own resources in the fight against terrorism on the forefront.

PM Abbasi said that US given $10 million in terms of financial assistance in the past five years to Pakistan which is very, very insignificant.

Premier said this while giving interview to Guardian. He said that Pakistan lost $120 billion in the fight against terrorism and now the US blamed Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan which is not acceptable for Pakistan.

The NATO forces have been unable to control terrorists in Afghanistan and put blame on Pakistan for its failure and demanding to take action against those elements which is totally baseless, premier added.

Earlier on New Year Day, Donald Trump threatened Pakistan with a suspension of financial aid and adding that the US had “foolishly” given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the past 15 years and blamed that the country gives “safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan.

Later, spokesperson of State Department Heather Nauert announced that the US suspends security assistance aid worth $255 million to Islamabad.

PM Abbasi told that Pakistan received $10 million in the last five years which is very insignificant amount and adding that I read in the paper that US claiming giving aid of $250m or $500 or $900m and that is not the truth and we are not aware of that.

PM Abbasi added that we have over 6,500 [killed] almost 37,000 of the civilian population has been killed. There are tens of thousands of people injured. We have suffered a loss of over $120bn in our economy. So the world has to appreciate that. We just want the world to know that Pakistan is on the forefront on the war on this terror.

He added that America and the rest of the world failed in Afghanistan to control terrorists who today attack Pakistan across the border and adding that Pakistan has won the war against terror on its own territory.

