Pakistan only wants acknowledgement of its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism: Khurram Dastagir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan has said that Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices in the fight against terrorisms and it only wants acknowledgment of its sacrifices from the world community.

This he said while talking to media persons on Tuesday. Khurram Dastagir that Pakistan and US relations are now open secret and we are not considering it in the future and now all the decisions will be made in the better interest of the country.

Despite all the sacrifices and fighting war of the World community and adding that Pakistan does not want a price for its cooperation but wants its sacrifices to be acknowledged, he said.

Dastagir added that If anyone is expecting that to fight Afghanistan war on our soil then we want to clear it that we will not allow anyone it any manner.

Moreover, the US foreign minister has also accepted that the US failed in Afghanistan, Dastgir remarked.

