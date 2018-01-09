Pakistan will not accept dictation from anyone: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said that as an independent country Pakistan will not take dictation from anyone.

Shah said while talking to media persons on Tuesday at Faisalabad in a response on repeated US criticism. PPP leader said that Pakistan needs to carefully overview its relation with the US and adding that Pakistan didn’t any confrontation with the US however we will not accept any dictation from anyone.

He added that huge population in US opposing President Trump policies regarding Pakistan. He claimed that Pakistan facing problems because government did not appoint any foreign minister in the last four years and now we are reaping what the government sows in the last four years.

Regarding the general election, Veteran politician said that elections should be held as per the law and Constitution.

