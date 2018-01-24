Pakistan will not accept US pressure on nuclear policy strategy: Foreign minister

Monitoring Desk

DAVOS: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, has said Pakistan develops its nuclear policy independently and will not make in it on the wishes of United States or any other country.

While talking to Pakistani news channel in Davos, he is in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Foreign Minister said that Pakistan has the right to defend itself from the potential enemies and we will not accept any pressure in this regard.

Asif’s comments come amid tensions between the United States and Pakistan, which have only marginally subsided since Donald Trump’s tirade against Pakistan prompted a strong response from the latter.

The US has long blamed militant safe-havens in Pakistan for prolonging the war in neighbouring Afghanistan, giving insurgents a place to plot attacks and rebuild their forces.

