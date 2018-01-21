Pakistan will suffer if judges continues to play politician: Bilawal Bhutto

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto has criticized the judicial system in the country and adding that people are suffering because of poor judicial system.

This he said while sharing his views on twitter on Sunday. Bilawal said that according to rules Law Reforms Commission headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has to meet four times a year but unfortunately it never met since 2015.

Bilawal added that judiciary systems needs reforms in the better interest of the country and masses and it’s the only way that people can get speedy justice and it will ensure the prosperity and developing a better society.

The judges are doing the jobs of politicians and their own responsibilities are not fulfilling and the justice is suffering, he added.

Bilawal added that Pakistan will suffer if the judge continues to play politician and ignoring their own jobs for providing justice to the required and needed people.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while addressing a seminar on Saturday said an honest leadership can change the fate of the people, adding that the country needed an honest leadership, education and a strong judicial system.

