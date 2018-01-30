Panama JIT head to be NAB’s witness in reference against Ishaq Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The head of joint investigation team (JIT) for Panama case in Supreme Court will be the witness representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the hearing of corruption reference against Ishaq Dar in accountability court.

The statement of Wajid Zia will be recorded in the assets beyond means reference. Earlier, the SECP officer submitted record of three companies owned by the ex-Finance Minister in the court.

Accountability court on Tuesday heard the assets beyond means reference case against Ishaq Dar. NAB court summoned the Panama JIT head as witness in the case.

SECP officer named Sidra Mansor also recorded her statement before the court. Data of three companies named Gulf Insurance, CNG Pakistan Limited and Pakistan Development Fund Limited was submitted in the court.

The statement of second witness – named Salman Syed – couldn’t be recorded by the court due to shortage of time.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir said that they will try to summon Wajid Zia and his team on Wednesday. NAB prosecutor demanded a few days from court.

The next hearing of the reference is scheduled on Wednesday.

Advertisements