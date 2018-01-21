Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor wraps up shooting for ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor completed the shootin of their upcoming ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ film.

‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Parineeti and Arjun will be seen elope from people in the movie, who are roadblocks in their love story.

Both the actors worked with each other after a break of six years after Ishaqzaade, back in 2012. It was directed by Habib Faisal. The power-packed twosome will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s next.

