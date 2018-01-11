Parineeti Chopra to play lead in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Karan Johar announced that Parineeti Chopra was cast opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming war epic movie Kesari.

After a long debate and speculation finally the Parineeti Chopra was finalized for role opposite against Akshay Kumar. The story of ‘Kesari’ is based on the famous battle of Saragarhi where it’s said 21 Sikh soldiers held off the assault of 10,000 Afghans and fought bravely till the last man

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar.

Advertisements