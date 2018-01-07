Party Chief Imran Khan only proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka: PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan only proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka, it was said by PTI on Sunday and rejected media reports of Imran Khan’s third marriage.

PTI issued a statement in this regard and it stated that Imran Khan only proposed Bushra Maneka and she asked for time to make a final decision. PTI also requested media to respect the privacy of both the families as it is their personal matter and no one has to do with it.

It added that Imran Khan will announce it publicly if and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage.

A local media group, earlier, reported that the PTI chairman welcomed 2018 by marrying Bushra Maneka—daughter-in-law of Ghulam Muhammad Maneka—on the night of January 1 in Lahore, and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad that granted him bail.

