FARAH (Pajhwok): A woman has been shot dead and her husband detained in the Syedkhel district of central Parwan province, an official said on Saturday.

Farhad Hashimi, the crime branch chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the 35-year-old women was gunned down at her father’s residence in Jabarkhel village on Friday.

The victim’s relatives alleged her husband was behind the murder. Police are currently interrogating the alleged killer.

