Passenger plane crash kills 66 killed in Iran

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: As many as 66 people on board were killed after an Iranian passenger plane crashed in southern Isfahan province on Sunday.

The Aseman Airlines flight was take off from Tehran airport and missed in Iran after it went disappeared from radar. The plan was en route to Yasug from Tehran.

The causes of the accident are yet to be known.

Emergency services spokesman, Mojtaba Khaledi told Iranian media that the plane crashed in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom.

Rescue teams have been sent to the spot to search for survivors.

More info to follow,

