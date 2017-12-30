PAT APC participants afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s politics: Rana Sanaullah

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that All Parties Conference (APC) organized by Pakistan Awami Tehreeik (PAT) in Lahore has been called to do ‘politics on dead bodies’ ahead of 2018 general elections.

Talking to a private television channel, the Minister said opposition parties want to start a poisonous propaganda against the PML-N as they are fully aware that they cannot compete with Nawaz Sharif in the next elections.

“Participants in the Awami Tehreek’s APC are afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s politics,” he said.

To a question on reports that the PML-N had offered compensation of Rs100 million for the martyrs of Model town, the Punjab Law Minister said the compensation was announced by the Pun jab government after the incident and later it was demanded that the amount should be increased.

In this regard, he said he himself had three to four meetings with PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur at his residence.

Answering a question, Rana Sanadullah denied any NRO in the offing in the wake of visit of PML-N leadership to Saudi Arabia saying that no country can interfere in our internal affairs.

He said the Saudi leadership wants to discuss the situation in the region with the former premier.

