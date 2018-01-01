PDA delegations calls on Secretary Health KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR:A representative delegation of the Professional Doctors Association (PDA) led by Dr. Saleem Khan Yousafzai Sunday called on Secretary Health Muhammad Abid Majeed and discussed problems being faced by the doctors community.

The four members’ delegation also appraised Secretary Health KP regarding the problems to doctors in various hospitals of the province and shortage of proper machinery. The delegation also demanded release of professional allowance for doctors in Saidu Medical College, Kanjo Khan Medical College Swabi and MTIs hospitals.

They also demanded to approve service structure under 3-point formula, induction of doctors of SPCS-II passed, filling of all 700 vacant posts of Dental Surgeon through finance department, registration of Kanjo Medical College with PMDC, construction of hostels for the students and doctors in various hospitals, removal of Kabza group from the residential block meant for doctors.

Promotion of 342 doctors and to take action against those doctors who did not submit their performance reports to health department were came under discussion. The delegation informed Secretary Health that the promotion of the doctors should be made on merits.

Secretary Health KP Muhammad Abid Majeed assured the delegation that the govt is very keen to take appropriate measures to address all problems related to doctors community in the province so that they dedicatedly serve the ailing patients in their respective district and general hospitals. He said it is the govt top most priority to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

