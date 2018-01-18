People burry negative dharna politics of united opposition: Ahsan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said people have burried negative Dharna politics by boycotting public meeting of united opposition.

In his reaction on public gathering of united opposition in Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal said no one can crash development and progress of Pakistan through disorder.

He said both Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan and Co-Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari are riding a same boat.

The Minister said Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has pulled the country out of danger and people are with this party.

He said like 2013 elections, PML-N would emerge victorious and take more seats in 2018.

